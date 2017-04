Вардар во полуфиналето на Лигата на шампионите

Vardar fans bringing the roof down in VELUX EHF Champions League

Residents of Cologne – you may want to invest in some earplugs. RK Vardar have qualified for the VELUX EHF FINAL4, and are coming to your town on 3 and 4 June.And they are loud. Oh so very loud.

Posted by EHF Champions League on Donnerstag, 27. April 2017